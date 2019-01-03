BLANCHARDVILLE - Bernard James "Barney" McGowan, age 79, of Blanchardville, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at his home. He was born June 3, 1939, in Argyle Township, the son of C.R. (Dick) and Lizzie (Buetzer) McGowan. He graduated from Blanchardville High School in 1956. Barney served two years in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Alaska when it became a state. Most of Barney's working years were spent in the construction industry with the majority of those years with Wick Buildings, Mazomanie, as a sales representative and in sales management.
On April 23, 1960, he married Joan Rose Weidenfeller at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Blanchardville. Barney and Joan made their home in Blanchardville where they raised their four children. Barney was a long time member of the Immaculate Conception Church serving on the church council and being involved in building the new church.
Barney was devoted to his family and took great pride in attending his children and grandchildren's athletic events. He and Joan enjoyed traveling and took numerous trips. He loved the fishing trips that he took with friends. Barney enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and socializing with friends. He was an avid Packers, Badgers, and Brewers fan.
Barney is survived by his wife, Joan, of Blanchardville; four children, Michael (Lori) McGowan of Verona, James McGowan of Mount Horeb, Lori (Tim) Stadelman of Belleville, and Steven (Laura) McGowan of Perkasie, Pa.; 10 grandchildren, Amanda (Brian) Hankel, Matthew (Brittany Innes) McGowan, Megan (Scott Murray), Sean, and Connor McGowan, Ross, Tom (Mariana Gama) and Justin Stadelman, and Katelyn and Zachary McGowan; two great-granddaughters, Haddie and Emilia Hankel; a sister, Helen (Ralph "Sonny") Johnson of Wiota; sisters-in-law, Claire Brissette of Highland, Calif., and Carol Weidenfeller of Muskego; brothers-in-law, Dennis (Mary Anne) Weidenfeller of Lake Mills, and James (Claire) Weidenfeller of Hillsborough, N.J.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation for Barney will be held on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., at BLANCHARD HALL, 204 South Main St., in Blanchardville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at 11 a.m., at IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Blanchardville. Father Paul Eruva of the St. Isadore Parish will officiate. Veteran's Honors will be provided by the Dobson-Johnson-Gallagher American Legion Post of Blanchardville at the Calvary Cemetery in Blanchardville. Following burial, a catered funeral lunch will be served at Blanchard Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of your choice. The Saether Funeral Home in Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralhome.com.