MADISON - Sandra Alida McGettigan, age 39, passed away unexpectedly from an accidental drug overdose, at home on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. She was born on Nov. 8, 1979, to Dace Zeps and Shawn McGettigan in Beloit, and grew up in Madison.
Even though Sandra's life began and ended with struggle, she was always ready to help someone else in need.
Sandra was born with bilateral club feet and learned to walk in casts. She fought her way through school, first battling dyslexia, then manic depression. She loved to read and color, go on adventures, ride roller coasters, play video games, and make people happy. The great joy of her life, her son William, was born when she was just 21, and as a single mom, she worked hard to make sure she and he were safe.
Sandra loved her job driving cab until her feet made it impossible. After that, she went back to school to get certified in what she was good at - helping others. She made the dean's list her first semester, but a stroke put an end to that. However, for Sandra, overcoming adversity was name of the game. Always quick with a smile, encouragement, and words of advice, Sandra also lived with constant pain and sorrow, yet had no intention of dying and was putting things in place for the next phase of her life.
Sandra is survived by her son, William; her mother, Dace Zeps; father, Shawn McGettigan; stepfather, Tim Dean; stepmother, Cynthia Lord; brother, Andrew and his partner, Missy; stepsister, Cesilee, her partner, Jason, and their children, Atticus and Josephine; grandmother, Betty Zeps; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, and many good friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Valdis Zeps; grandfather, Francis McGettigan; and grandmother, Patricia McGettigan.
A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, with a visitation from 3 p.m. until the time of service. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.