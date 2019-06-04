MOUNT HOREB/MADISON/RICHLAND CENTER - Lucile Helen McFee, age 90, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at MIDLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 10235 CTH KP, Mazomanie, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday June 11, 2019. Burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Black Earth. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1710 Center Street, Black Earth, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday, June 9, 2019 edition. Online condolences may be made at http://www.gundersonfh.com.Gunderson

Gunderson Camacho Black Earth

Funeral & Cremation Care

1710 Center Street

608-767-3684

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: McFee, Lucile Helen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.