MOUNT HOREB/MADISON/RICHLAND CENTER - Lucile Helen McFee, age 90, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at MIDLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 10235 CTH KP, Mazomanie, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday June 11, 2019. Burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Black Earth. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1710 Center Street, Black Earth, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday, June 9, 2019 edition. Online condolences may be made at http://www.gundersonfh.com.Gunderson
