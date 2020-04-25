McFarlane, Ross A.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUN PRAIRIE - Ross A. McFarlane, age 41, passed away unexpectedly due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born on May 12, 1978, in Madison, the son of Barry Livingston and Julie McFarlane.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Ross attended Madison Area Technical College where he received his associate degree in auto mechanics. He was self-employed as a mechanic at Midnite Auto. Ross will be remembered by his love for attending car shows, fishing, and spending time with his children and friends. Most importantly, he was a loving father, brother, son, and friend.

Ross is survived by his parents, Julie (John Vance), and Barry; children, Kyron, Izabella, and Kashius; sister, Reva; nephews, Avery, Atticus, Ashton, and Asa; great niece, Robyn; and numerous relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, David McFarlane and Bessie Jewel Livington Brown; and his uncle, Davey McFarlane.

The family would like to thank Jolene Lynch for opening her home during this difficult time.

A celebration of Ross's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi Funeral & Cremation Care 157 S. Main St. (608) 592-3201

To plant a tree in memory of Ross McFarlane as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.