McFarlane, Lynne M.

Lynne is survived by her mom; daughter (and best friend), Jamie (Darrin) Simer; grandson, Dominick Simer; siblings, Dale McFarlane, Pat (Larry) Christenson and Dan (Tami) McFarlane; nieces and nephews, Suzanne (Caleb, Lily), Brian, Katie, James and Megan; and many relatives and wonderful friends. Lynne was preceded in death by her dad on March 3, 2009.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. Virginia McKenna, Dr. Shannon O'Mahar, and the amazing nursing staff at SMS Dean Cancer Care. The excellent care provided by Lynne’s healthcare team, greatly improved her quality of life, which she enjoyed for five years. Thank you, also, to the WI Multiple Myeloma Support Group for helping so many people. Many thanks to Cindi, Connie, Sandie, and Colby for their ongoing friendship and support. And to Dale, for taking Lynne to see Paul McCartney, a magical dream come true.