McEniry, Marcella L.

MONONA - Marcella L. McEniry, age 103, of Monona, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Dec. 23, 1916, in Bakerville, Wis., the daughter of Albert and Margaret (Bauer) Kraemer.
Marcella had a wonderful life. She found joy in being a homemaker and raising her family. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, St. Ann's Society and Monona Senior Citizen Club.
Marcella is survived by her children, Charles McEniry, Mary McEniry and Patricia (James) Krafcheck; grandchildren, Tracy, Andy and Eric Krafcheck; and four siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew; parents; and five siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Friday Feb. 21, 2020. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Memorials may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Endowment Fund for Education or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
