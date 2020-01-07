McElhone, Renita "Kaye"

WOODRUFF - Renita "Kaye" McElhone died peacefully at home on Jan. 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Sept. 9, 1944, in Shawano, Wis., to Milton "Jim" and Evelyn (Marsh) Buettner. Kaye and her beloved husband, Joe, were married almost 55 years. She was a homemaker who raised two children moving all over the country with her husband's job. Along the way, she collected many lifelong friends with her caring and compassion for all those she met. They retired 22 years ago and moved from Dallas, Texas, to the Minocqua area where they had spent many summer vacations with extended family. She was an avid gardener. Kaye will be remembered most for her strength, kindness, generous spirit and unconditional love for us all. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, James and William Buettner. She is survived by her husband; daughter, Patricia McElhone of St. Paul, Minn.; son, Joseph of Forest Lake, Minn.; grandson, Samuel McElhone of Wyoming, Minn.; brother, Darrrel "Mike" (Nancy) Buettner of Sun Prairie; sisters, Ellen and Theresa (Tanya Wanninger) Buettner of Madison. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Bolger Funeral Home Woodruff Chapel, with a memorial gathering one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers or donations to the American Lung Association are welcome.