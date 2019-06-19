LAGUNA WOODS—THOMAS R MCDOWELL III With great sadness and heartache, I share the passing of my beloved husband and best friend, Thomas R. McDowell III on Saturday, June 8 of Lewy Body Dementia in Laguna Woods, CA.
Tom, age 63, was born in Beloit, WI to Thomas R. McDowell and Lois (Christofferson). “Bear” worked at Sub-Zero Freezer Co. Fitchburg from 1977–2016.
He was a Board Member of the Madison Fishing Expo for 20 years, and a past member of The Capital City Chapter of Muskies Inc. Tommy enjoyed fishing with the love of his life, Michelle on the Madison lakes or in Ontario, Canada
He’s survived by his wife, Michelle; stepsons, Justin Helley (Lyndsey), Brian Helley (Kim); three grandkids; brother, Donald (Barbara); and his extended family. Preceded in death by his parents; sister; and other relatives.
Graveside services will be June 29 at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona at 11 a.m. and a Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. at The Esquire Club Madison, WI. Wear your favorite t-shirt.