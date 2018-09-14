LAVALLE / MARYVILLE, Tenn.—Monte D. McDonough, age 59, of Maryville, Tenn., formerly of LaValle, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, while hiking in the mountains at Big South Fork, in Pickett National Park in Tennessee.
His children, Shea (Thomas) Kraeplin of Crystal Lake, Ill., and Skyler McDonough (girlfriend, Deb Bauer) of Windsor; grandchildren, Kenleigh and Myla Kraeplin, Monte’s girlfriend, Janel Bell of Knoxville, Tenn., parents, Mac and Judy McDonough of Lime Ridge, brothers, Tom (Robin) McDonough of Seattle, Wash., Robin (Nickie) McDonough of Lake Delton, Jeff McDonough of Lime Ridge, Joel (Jana) McDonough of Sheboygan; many nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Monte McDonough, will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH in Reedsburg, with Father David Carrano officiating. Burial will follow in Lime Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg, and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance may be made to the family.
There will be a memorial service for Monte on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at 11:30 a.m., at All Saints Church in Knoxville, Tenn., with Father Michael officiating.
A special thanks to Father Michael for being a friend and mentor to Monte. The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.