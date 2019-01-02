MADISON - Ruth L. (Fess) McDonald, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on Jan. 19, 1930, in Madison, the daughter of Wilbur and Adella (Hickey) Replinger. Ruth graduated from Madison West High School in 1947. She was united in marriage to Charles E. Fess on Jan. 7, 1950, and together they enjoyed 33 years before he passed away.
Ruth worked at Verex for several years. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church for many years and was active within the choir. Ruth married Robert McDonald in May of 1984, and they enjoyed many years of traveling and retirement. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Ketha (Kevin) Crubaugh; son, Jeff Fess; grandchildren, Brittney (Kyle) Utech, Jason Fess, Sean Crubaugh, Cameron Fess, and Zoe Fess; great-grandson, Logan Fess, sister, Audrey Breiby; brother-in-law, G. Niel Rossmaessler; sisters-in-law, Ann Replinger and Virginia Replinger; niece, Mary Lee Rossmaessler; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jennifer Fess; sister, Caryl Rossmaessler; brothers, Richard (DeLoris) Replinger, John Replinger, and Phillip Replinger; and brother-in-law, Robert Breiby.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., with a Rosary being recited at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Ruth's name to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.