McDonald, Esther Agnes

MADISON - Esther Agnes McDonald, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. She was born on May 21, 1929, in Poynette, the daughter of William and Sophie (Falk) Pulsfus. Esther married Bernard McDonald on Oct. 17, 1953, who preceded her in death in 2010.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, with Father Steve Brunner presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Dennis Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.