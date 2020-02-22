McCumber, Mary Sue (Callahan)

FALL RIVER — Mary Sue McCumber (Callahan) passed away on Feb. 19th, 2020, at The Meadows in Fall River. She was born in Abingdon Md., Nov. 6th, 1933, and raised in Fayetteville, NC where she met the love of her life, Marlin Mac McCumber. They married on Dec. 19th, 1952, and remained married until Mac’s sudden passing in 1989. Together, they raised their five children in Columbus, Wis.

Mary was a fun loving, giving woman who cared deeply for her children and grandchildren. She never met a stranger she did not know. There was never a dull moment with Mary as her whit and humor was enjoyed by everyone who knew her. She was a talented painter and crafter, loved writing poetry and especially enjoyed scratch offs, playing bingo and working crosswords. She devoted her entire life working in many capacities of the Health Care field, mainly caring for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

