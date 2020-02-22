McCumber, Mary Sue (Callahan)

FALL RIVER — Mary Sue McCumber (Callahan) passed away on Feb. 19th, 2020, at The Meadows in Fall River. She was born in Abingdon Md., Nov. 6th, 1933, and raised in Fayetteville, NC where she met the love of her life, Marlin Mac McCumber. They married on Dec. 19th, 1952, and remained married until Mac’s sudden passing in 1989. Together, they raised their five children in Columbus, Wis.
Mary was a fun loving, giving woman who cared deeply for her children and grandchildren. She never met a stranger she did not know. There was never a dull moment with Mary as her whit and humor was enjoyed by everyone who knew her. She was a talented painter and crafter, loved writing poetry and especially enjoyed scratch offs, playing bingo and working crosswords. She devoted her entire life working in many capacities of the Health Care field, mainly caring for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her five children, Marla Waddell (Richard), Laura Yelk (Denis), Larry McCumber, Brett McCumber and David McCumber (Kathleen); a foster daughter Sharon Geiger (Johnson); eight grandchildren, Mathew and Brandon Waddell, Ashley Schwoerer (Nick), Kyle McCumber, Holly Rennock (Jared), Kourtney and Kaylea McCumber and Lindsey McCumber; nine great-grandchildren, Isaac and Braydon Waddell; Haley Schultz; Olivia, Charlotte and Brooke Schwoerer; Carli Borushko, Lincoln and Haley Rennock ; one brother: Allen Callahan of N.C.; two sisters: Nancy Case (Charles) and Charlotte Hawkins, both of Md.. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mac; an infant son; parents, Fred and Mildred Callahan, brothers James, Fred and Robert Callahan, sister Margaret Kerr and many other special relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank and are forever indebted to the excellent care and love she received from the staff at The Meadows Assisted Living, Fall River. Also, heartfelt thanks to Care Wisconsin and Hillside Hospice Care of Beaver Dam. She could not have been in better hands without these organizations.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 15th, 2020, at the Columbus Country Club, 301 Ingalsbee St, Columbus, Wis. A visitation will be held preceding the service starting at 10 a.m. Contributions can be made to Hillside Hospice of Beaver Dam or the American Cancer Society in Mary’s name.