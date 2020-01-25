McCrea, Ronald Alan “Ron”

You have free articles remaining.
MADISON - The memorial service for Ron McCrea, who died on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, (his birthday) in the EVJUE COMMONS, AT OLBRICH BOTANICAL GARDENS, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 5 p.m. People may start arriving at 4:30 p.m. There will be a time to visit with light refreshments after the service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
