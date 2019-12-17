McCrea, Ronald Alan “Ron”

MADISON - Ronald Alan “Ron” McCrea, age 76, died of cancer at Agrace HospiceCare, on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. A longtime resident of Madison, Ron was a prominent newspaper writer and editor; a lecturer and published authority on Frank Lloyd Wright; and a political activist, rallying to causes that included organized labor, gay rights, and the administration of Gov. Anthony S. Earl. He was known for his love of music, wit, and wordplay. For the past 26 years, he was married to Elaine H. DeSmidt, his partner, passion, and love. She survives him.
Ron was born in Saginaw, Mich., on Jan. 30, 1943, to Eleanor Lombard McCrea, a teacher and dance instructor, and Malcolm R. McCrea, a newspaper reporter. He became the third generation of journalists in his family, following in the steps of his father and grandfather.
Ron worked at the Boston Globe, Washington Post, Washington Star, Long Island Newsday and San Jose Mercury News, in addition to two stints at The Capital Times from 1970 to 1977 and from 1998 to 2008. He was the editor of The Press Connection in Madison from 1977 to 1980, a paper that emerged from the newspaper strike that he helped lead.
He was a 1961 graduate of Arthur Hill High School and editor of the Arthur Hill News. He graduated in 1965 from Albion College with a BA in political science, where he sang in the college choir and edited the weekly Pleiad. He earned an MA from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and did further graduate study at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. He won an Alicia Patterson National Reporting Fellowship in 1975. In 1979, he was named Wisconsin Civil Libertarian of the Year by the Wisconsin Civil Liberties Union Foundation for challenging government secrecy around the hydrogen bomb with a story that ran in The Press Connection.
In addition to Elaine, survivors include a brother, Robert B. McCrea (Christine) of Marquette, Mich.; half-brother, Erol Delman of Gardnerville, Nev.; and stepson, Benjamin DeSmidt of Kenosha, Wis.
A memorial gathering will be held at EVJUE COMMONS, AT OLBRICH GARDENS, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in the late afternoon. Memorial gifts may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.
Ron discovered his epitaph in Walt Whitman’s poem, “After the Supper and Talk”:
Loth, O so loth to depart!
Garrulous to the very last.
