MADISON - Ron McCrea, age 76, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. Arrangements are pending. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.