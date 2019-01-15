MADISON - Larry V. "Marcus" McCoy, a 1971 to 1975 University of Wisconsin Badgers Basketball standout, passed away on Nov. 12, 2018. Marcus was born on Feb. 14, 1953, in Chicago Heights, Ill., to his parents, Willie Mae and Sam McCoy.
Marcus was a graduate of Bloom Township High School. He was highly recruited throughout the nation, but, he chose to come and play for Coach John Powless at UW-Madison. Marcus played 74 games for the Badgers where he often led the team in assists and always sported a spirited smile.
Off the court, Marcus was an accomplished student-athlete, earning both a Bachelor of Science in Education, as well as, a Master of Arts degree in Family Counseling. His work life in Madison held many highlights. He liked to recount one incident where, while a supervisor at Off the Square Club counseling program, he was called upon one day to diffuse a suicide attempt. In short, he told, that he quickly assessed the situation and started a conversation with the distressed young man. "Hello," he muttered, "how 'bout those Packers!" The conversation ensued, and he convinced the fellow to come inside and continue to speak with him in safety. This was the sort of hero Marcus was.
Marcus was also a very popular personality on the Madison scene, always surrounded by a diverse group of friends. He created connections and lasting friendships between people who otherwise would not have met. Many of these friends remained steadfast with him until the end. Marcus was a talented artist, music lover, classic movie buff, tennis player, as well as, a computer graphics genius who shared his love of family and friends through his artistic gifts. Marcus will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
To celebrate Marcus' life and legacy, there will be a public tribute to him during the Jan. 19, 2019, Badgers Basketball game at the Kohl Center between Wisconsin and Michigan, with a private memorial in connection with the UW Badger Alumni celebration.