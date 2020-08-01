McCormick, Thomas Joseph, Jr.

Tom was born in Cincinnati (St. Bernard), Ohio during the Great Depression. He lived with his parents, sister, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins in a large house built by his grandfather. His father was a talented tool and die maker and his mother worked as an office manager.

Blessed with a fine sense of humor to augment his enviable intellect, Tom enjoyed the loyalty of numerous admirers, including many students who named him as their favorite professor. He was awarded special honors, including “Mr. Bearcat” and the “McKibben Medal of Manliness” when he attended the University of Cincinnati, where he delivered the 1955 commencement address.

Tom's love of history began when he was a young boy sitting at the kitchen table where his grandpa read newspapers to him and discussed current events. Tom decided to pursue a degree in history due to the influence of his high school history teacher, Ralph Nieman. Mr. Nieman also sang at the wedding where Tom married his high school sweetheart and true love, Jeri.