MADISON - Rose McCormick, born June 6, 1925, to August and Antonina Troia in Madison, Wisconsin, died, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish, 602 S. Everglade Drive, Madison, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. A visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison, and on Wednesday at church one hour prior to mass. A reception will follow.
A full obituary will follow.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, Wis. 53711
Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com