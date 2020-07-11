McCormick, Nyla (Ball)

MADISON — Nyla (Ball) McCormick, 91, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. The daughter of Albert and Lois (Beale) Ball. She was born on February 18, 1929, in Madison, Wis. A lifelong Madison resident, Nyla graduated from Central High School in 1947 and remained very active with her senior class, organizing many reunions and luncheons over the years.

Nyla married William (Bill) McCormick on June 17, 1950. They were together for almost 57 years before Bill's passing in 2007. Nyla enjoyed working at Wolf Kubly on the Capital Square until 1968 when she and Bill ventured to begin their family business, McCormick Refrigeration. Nyla managed the office and their many clients for over 34 years. She had many interests, including making beautiful, hand-beaded bracelets and necklaces, which she gifted to her many friends and family, her beloved Cocker Spaniel fur babies, floral arranging and event planning, but Nyla's greatest passion and joy was her family, cooking and baking. She was a master in the kitchen, and her family and friends enjoyed many wonderful, home-cooked meals…there was always room for one more guest at Nyla's table. Christmas was always a special holiday in the McCormick family, and Nyla planned, decorated, and baked weeks in advance to share many home-made baked delights and treats.