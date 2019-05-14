Verona / Dodgeville—Grace McConnell, age 95, of Verona, formerly of Dodgeville, joined her husband, Mansfield; her daughter, Judith Tubbs and granddaughter Jamie Torgeson in heaven on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She left the world with the same amazing grace as with which she lived her life. She was born on April 1, 1924, to parents William D. Symons and Frances Elizabeth Symons (Farwell) in Dodgeville.
Grace graduated from Dodgeville High School before attending business classes at MATC in Madison. She was 20 years old when she joined the U.S. Navy that took her to Hunter College in New York, and that led her to working as a secretary in the code breaking office in Clearfield, Utah, during World War II. In 1945, she was honorably discharged and returned to her home in Dodgeville.
In 1952, she married the love of her life, Mansfield McConnell, and as a team they embodied the American entrepreneurial spirit. Together they owned several small businesses in Dodgeville, Richland Center, Boscobel, Sparta and Madison. In addition, Grace worked for the American Automobile Association, and then as a legislative secretary to Esther Luckhart, Harry Snyder, John Alberts and Toby Roth, before retiring in 1985. She had a passion for learning, travel and being a great mother to her six children. When asked what she was most proud of in her life, she would always say her children. She loved hearing their stories and what was happening in their lives.
Grace is survived by her children, Cindy Jacobson of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, Greg McConnell of New York, Carol (Ray) Torgeson and Mary (John) Harrington, both of Verona, and Jeff (Holly) McConnell of Woodstock, Ga.; her sister, Carole Jacobs of Arizona; her grandchildren, Jessica and Eron, Ryan and Meghan, Chris and Sara, Jared, Kyle, Carley, Katie and Christine, Hillary and Sean; her great-grandchildren, Rye and Griffin, Oscar and Leo, Mia, Lukas and Ethan, Tierian, Reese and Teddy and Henry. She was preceded in death by her siblings Ralph, Jean and Homer.
A Celebration of Grace’s Life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville.
