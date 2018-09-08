MADISON / OXFORD—Frederick W. “Fred” McConnell, age 88, of Oxford, passed away on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. He was born on July 28, 1930, in Madison, the son of William and Edna (Huntsman) McConnell. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary M. Rowin on Sept. 15, 1956, and they were married for 43 years until her death in 1999. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in Germany. He was a member of the VFW Post No. 7591 and American Legion.
Fred worked for the State of Wisconsin, UW-Madison at the physical plant as a concrete worker, retiring in 1989. He was a member of the State Employees Union No. 171, serving as steward, treasurer and president. He was a dedicated union employee who fought for worker’s rights throughout his entire life. He was a longtime member of the Bashford United Methodist Church.
Fred was a family man first and foremost, he was kind, loving, devoted to his family and very proud of them. He never did anything on Sunday unless all the kids were allowed to come with him. He worked three jobs to provide for his family. Fred enjoyed travelling around the states and was a member of the Good Sam Club. Fred loved camping, especially on the Wisconsin River and Double KD Ranch where he made many lifelong friends. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, who made life for his family truly fun.
Fred is survived by his children, Raymond (Valerie) Priebe, Richard (Susan) Priebe, Mary Dollard, Jane Johnson, James (Martha) McConnell, Phillip (Eileen) McConnell, Terry L. (Theresa) McConnell, Cheryl (Robert) Armstrong and Debra Olson; brother, Michael (Dorothy) Sorge; sister-in-law and longtime friend, Marilyn Rowin; 27 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; son, Thomas McConnell; and eight siblings.
Funeral services will be held at BASHFORD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 329 North St., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, with the Rev. Amanda Stein presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420