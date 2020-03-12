McConnell, Elizabeth "Betty" A.

MCFARLAND—Elizabeth “Betty” A. McConnell, age 98, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Visitation will be from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at McFarland Lutheran Church, 5529 Marsh Rd., McFarland, Wis. 53558, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Betty will be brought to her final place of rest Lower McFarland Cemetery, following services.

