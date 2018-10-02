BEAVER DAM—Marcy L. McConley-Klapper, age 59 of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018.
Marcy was born on July 19, 1959, in Madison, the daughter of Norman and Theresa (Armbricht) McConley. She worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for 35 years, primarily in the Beaver Dam area. Together with her husband William, Marcy owned and operated Showcase Trim Upholstery and completely restored 86 vehicles’ upholstery in just over 20 years. Most of her free time was spent sewing, a passion she developed at a young age from her grandmother. In her earlier years, Marcy also enjoyed trapshooting.
Marcy is survived by her husband, William Klapper of Beaver Dam; daughter, Kristin (Del Lauersdorf) Westover of Randolph; mother, Theresa Kempfer of Muscoda; siblings, Mark (Kelly) McConley of Madison, Marianne (Rick Post) Hackney of Muscoda, Mitch (Cindy Berger) McConley of Beaver Dam and Mike (Jeneene) McConley of Madison; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Norman; stepfather, Vern Kempfer; brother-in-law, James Hackney and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Marcy will be held on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 4 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Inurnment will take place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Beaver Dam, at a later date.
