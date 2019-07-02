MADISON - Eleanor Ann McConkey passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Heritage Monona. She was born on Aug. 30, 1923, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of Henrietta (D'Orazio) and Rodolfo Intoccia. She married Dale McConkey Sr. in 1948 and together, they raised four children
Eleanor was an avid bowler and for many years she bowled on two Madison leagues. In her later years, she enjoyed puzzles, gardening and flowers, though her greatest pride and joy was raising her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Eleanor always played games with her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was an awesome cook and always did it the right way…it was her way. Ellie believed you should always dress to look your best.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Lori Knippel, Dean McConkey and Todd (Lisa) McConkey; grandchildren, Kelly Knippel (Jared), Kristin (Marc) Gehrke, Eric (Emily) Knippel, Zane McConkey, Alex McConkey and Riley and Axxel Deininger; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her oldest son, Dale, Jr.; brothers, Tom, Bob and Sonny Intoccia; and sister, Connie Intoccia.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, with the Rev. David McConkey presiding. Burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com