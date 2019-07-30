HILLPOINT—Kevin L. McCluskey, age 62 of Hillpoint passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday, July 27, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Loretto Ridge. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the church from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. where a rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

