McCluskey, Darrell "Mac"

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Darrell “Mac” McCluskey, age 94, passed away on April 7, 2020. He was born July 9, 1925, to the late William and Helena McCluskey, in Madison, Wis. Mac graduated from East High School in the class of 1943. He served in the U.S. Army from 1943-1946. He married the love of his life, Dolores “Dode” Baebler, in 1949 and they were together for 63 years. She preceded him in death on Dec. 27, 2012.

Mac enjoyed his working life in banking for 43 years and retired in 1989. After which, Dode and he traveled extensively in the 50 states, as well as outside the U.S.

Sports were a main part of their lives as longtime fans of both the Badgers and the Packers. For many years, they were season ticket holders for the Badgers home games. Mac and Dode enjoyed traveling out of state to see the Badgers in action.

Golf outings with his wife and friends were always enjoyable. Golfing in Wisconsin in the summer and Arizona in the winter brought Mac and Dode much delight. Occasionally, they would stop on the way home in New Mexico and golf in short sleeves looking up at the snow-covered mountains. It was a beautiful sight and great memories as they and other snowbirds traveled back to their homes.