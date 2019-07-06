OREGON - Eleanor J. McClure, age 88, of Oregon, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Oregon Manor after battling Alzheimer's. She was born on April 8, 1931, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Floyd Harrington and Stella (Colvin) Harrington. She married Eldon McClure on Feb. 26, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Eleanor worked in Oregon at IGA Grocery and Dorn Hardware retiring in 1999 to be able to watch her great-granddaughters. She cherished the time they had together.
She enjoyed going on Sunday drives, trying her luck at the casinos and Friday night fish fry with family.
Eleanor is survived by her son, Dan (Wendy) McClure; granddaughter, Janice M. (Matthew) Marshall; two great-granddaughters, McKayla Marshall and DaniKa Marshall; brother, Ron (Karen) Harrington; and many nieces and nephews, whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon McClure; father, Floyd Harrington; mother, Stella Beason; stepfather, Gordon Beason; and son, Jay McClure.
A special thanks to Agrace Hospice and Oregon Manor for their compassionate care.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL HOME, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday July 9, 2019. Burial will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery on Wednesday, July 10 at 3 p.m. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL HOME from 4 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
