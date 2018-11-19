SUN PRAIRIE—Daniel J. McCloskey, age 47, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. His mental and cerebral palsy physical struggles became too much for him and he chose to end his life. He was born on July 28, 1971, in Madison, the son of Donald and Mary McCloskey. He graduated from Sun Prairie High School. Dan worked for 27 years until his disability retirement in 2017. Dan married the love of his life, Dawn, on Oct. 21, 2006.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn; loving mother, Mary; brother, Jeff (Jodi Dushack) McCloskey; mother-in-law, Carol Wardell; and many aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Don “Mac” McCloskey; and infant baby brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials my be made to The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Dane County (NAMI), 2059 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704, in memory of Dan McCloskey. Private family arrangements will be held. Thank you to the Sun Prairie Police Department and to the wonderful support system of Reets, Jodi, Karen, Kathy, Lisa and Katelyn, Jane and Joni.
I will always love you, Sonny Boy, to the moon and back.
Love—Finnegan
