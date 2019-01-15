MADISON - Bonnie J. McCloskey, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. She was born on Aug. 19, 1939, in Cassville, the daughter of Maynard and Shirley (Grimm) Roe. Bonnie graduated from Delavan High School in 1957 and then went on to attend Madison Business College. She was united in marriage to Gerald R. McCloskey in 1967, and they enjoyed many happy years together, before his passing in 2012.
Bonnie worked for National Guardian Life, Gisholt, the Concourse Hotel and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. She retired from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce in 2004. Shortly after retiring she went back to work for Hallmark.
Bonnie volunteered for the Badger Honor Flight, RSVP of Dane County and Monona Senior Center. Her volunteer work was very meaningful to her. She was amazed and inspired by all the wonderful people she worked with. Bonnie was a very generous, giving, and loving person and made friends wherever she went. She cherished her high school friends from Delavan and friends from every job she had.
Bonnie enjoyed sightseeing, reading, working in her flower garden, and her cat. Her family was her highest priority. She cared for us, about us and she was the glue that held us all together. She always made time to spend with us or talk on the phone.
Bonnie is survived by her loving daughter, Wendy Kerr; brother, Terry (Ellen) Roe; sister, Sally (Chuck) Greenwich; brothers-in-law, Bill Henning and Ken McCloskey; sister-in-law, Mary McCloskey; special niece, Stacy Hermann; special family friend, Jim "Animal" McEuin; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; daughter, Tracie Sherman; sister, Robin Henning; niece, Shelley Henning; and nephew, Danny McCloskey.
A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. A short service will be at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to: Badger Honor Flight. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.