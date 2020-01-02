McClintic, Sharon Mary (Bausch)

ALBANY - Sharon Mary (Bausch) McClintic, age 70, of Albany, Wis., passed away peacefully in the loving care of family after a three-year, hard-fought battle with cancer on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Sharon was truly a remarkable woman of uncommon courage and strength in the face of relentless challenges during her cancer journey. She exhibited a true fighting spirit until the end, and it is with great sorrow that we share the news of her passing. She was born in Lancaster, Wis., on Feb. 17, 1949, the daughter of Robert and Isabelle (Mumm) Bausch. Sharon married her soul mate, Arley McClintic, on Nov. 28, 1986. They enjoyed cooking, gardening, and cherishing every moment together. After a long career in the finance area, she retired in 2011. She treasured the time spent with family, sewing, quilting, reading and playing cards.