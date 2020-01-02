McClintic, Sharon Mary (Bausch)

ALBANY - Sharon Mary (Bausch) McClintic, age 70, of Albany, Wis., passed away peacefully in the loving care of family after a three-year, hard-fought battle with cancer on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Sharon was truly a remarkable woman of uncommon courage and strength in the face of relentless challenges during her cancer journey. She exhibited a true fighting spirit until the end, and it is with great sorrow that we share the news of her passing. She was born in Lancaster, Wis., on Feb. 17, 1949, the daughter of Robert and Isabelle (Mumm) Bausch. Sharon married her soul mate, Arley McClintic, on Nov. 28, 1986. They enjoyed cooking, gardening, and cherishing every moment together. After a long career in the finance area, she retired in 2011. She treasured the time spent with family, sewing, quilting, reading and playing cards.
Sharon is survived by her wonderful, loving husband, Arley McClintic, of Albany, Wis.; her daughter, Tracy Rokicki, Oregon, Wis.; granddaughter, Erin Rokicki, Madison, Wis.; stepson, Brian McClintic, Beloit, Wis.; grandson, Mitch McClintic, Beloit, Wis.; siblings, Tom (Marykay) Bausch of Dickeyville, Wis., Maureen (Les) Hubeler of Madison, Wis., Pat Walter of Rewey, Wis., Bruce (Luann) Bausch of Marion, Mont., and Lynette Resch of Oregon, Wis.; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends also mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and Mary Mumm, and Anthony and Cecelia Bausch
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. with Fr. Michael Moon officiating. Burial will be in the St. Andrew Cemetery, Tennyson. Family and friends may call on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Sharon Mary (Bausch) McClintic Memorial Fund has been established. The MARTIN SCHWARTZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY in Potosi is entrusted with her services.
Service information
9:30AM-11:00AM
101 Church Street
Potosi, WI 53820
11:00AM-12:00PM
101 Church Street
Potosi, WI 53820
12:00PM-12:15PM
104 Church Street
Potosi, WI 53820