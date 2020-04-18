McClean, Bobbie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SUN CITY, ARIZ. - Bobbie McClean, born Roberta Ann Caldwell, died in Sun City, Arizona on April 9, 2020, where she lived with her beloved husband of 35 years, Doc (Gordon) McClean. She was born in Madison, Wis. on Aug. 20, 1936.

Bobbie was outgoing and loved her family. Her affinity for golf, bridge, and people kept her connected with friends in regions where she lived over the years—Wisconsin, Illinois, Colorado, and Arizona. As a teenager at Madison West High School, Bobbie was a cheerleader. Soon after graduation in 1954, Bobbie won the Wisconsin Dairy Princess title and traveled around the United States to promote the Wisconsin dairy business. She worked as a bank teller and clerk at the University of Wisconsin, and later in life as a legal secretary.

Bobbie met Doc at a travel club and one of her favorite things was adventuring around foreign waters with Doc on a series of cruises. She loved the entertainment, first class service and exotic cultural experiences at stops along the Caribbean, Mediterranean and North Sea. Bobbie also loved her cabin on the river in Grand Lake, Colorado, a simple retreat where she gathered with family for fun weekends in the summer to make memories for her kids and grand kids. Bobbie and Doc lived in Sun City for 23 years where Doc continues to reside in Wooddale Village with their dog, Dusty.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Eunice Caldwell of Madison, Wis. She is survived by her husband, Doc (Gordon) McClean of Sun City, Arizona; children, Curt (Kelly) Busby, Mike Busby and Kelly (Scott) Buntenbah of Colorado; grandchildren, Danielle, Stacey, Michael, and Jordan along with six great grandchildren; Doc’s children, Steve (Mo) McClean, Gary McClean, and Karen McClean of Arizona; a sister, Jeanne (Edward) Manley of Lake Mills, Wis. and brother, Stanley (Jane) Caldwell of Plano, Texas; three nieces, Paula (Todd) Manley, Carolyn (Eduardo) Manley, and Cathy (Blake) Caldwell; and two nephews, Phil (Laura) Manley and Chris Caldwell.

