McClarnon, Jean Ellen Estelle (Henkel)

SUN PRAIRIE - Jean Ellen Estelle (Henkel) McClarnon, age 85, of Sun Prairie, died peacefully on March 7, 2020, with family by her side. Jean was born on Jan. 6, 1935, in Iron River, Wis., to Clarence and Ruby (Tharp) Henkel. Jean married her first, only, and favorite husband, Ken McClarnon, in August of 1953. The adventures of Jean and Ken spanned six decades, five children, one sail boat, a Minnie Winnie and countless laughs. Jean, known affectionately as Mrs. Mac, served the community as an educator at Sun Prairie Nursery School in the 1970s. A lifelong learner, she went back to school in the early 1980's and became a medical assistant, working at UW Student Health from the mid 1980s until her retirement in 1997. In her later years, Jean loved spending summers with Ken sailing and camping in Northern Wisconsin. She spent countless mornings at her own Garden Cafe on Jeanne Court, where life slowed down for tea and conversation. She adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jean was known for her world famous popovers, unbeatable rhubarb pie, warm smile, and incredible heart. She liked the color yellow, flowers, and singing (especially accompanied by her husband Ken).