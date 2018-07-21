WAUNAKEE / RANTOUL Ill.—Margaret Ann McCay-Priebe, age 89, of Rantoul, Ill., passed away on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Sienna Meadows in Oregon. Margaret was born on Jan. 9, 1929, to Bernard McCay and Ruth Moore McCay in Linden, Ind. Margaret enjoyed her quilting, crocheting and card playing. She loved her family, friends and her St. Louis Cardinals.
She is survived by her two sons, David M. Priebe and his wife Sally, Philip L. Priebe and his wife Debbi; grandchildren, Sarah Weis (Eric), Jennifer Priebe-VanWormer, Jennifer Christiansen-Fitzwater (Dave), Kelly Long (Kevin), Travis Durbin (Niki), Ashley Pruitt (Barrett) and Whitney Peck; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd E. Priebe; her brothers, David and Mac McCay; and her sister, Mary Anderson-Huizenga.
Family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the time of a prayer service at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 27, 2018, at WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Highway Q, Waunakee. A reception will follow at 5 p.m. at the REX’S INNKEEPER, 301 N. Century Avenue, Waunakee.
Graveside prayer service will be held by the IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH OF FLATVILLE, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at the Beckman Cemetery in Rantoul, Ill., in Champaign County. Following graveside services, family and friends are invited to a reception at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville, 2498 County Road 2100 East, Thomasboro, Ill.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made out to the American Cancer Society and/or the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center.