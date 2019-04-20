RICHLAND CENTER - Madalene Keller McCauley, 93, of Richland Center, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. She was born on Nov. 28, 1925, in Orion, the daughter of Ed and Ada (Emshoff) Keller. Madalene graduated from the Richland Center High School in 1943. On Feb. 24, 1945, Madalene was united in marriage to Roland McCauley, the son of Roy and Lavilla (Baxter) McCauley at the Ash Creek Methodist Church.
She was an office manager at Sears for several years and manager of Equity Livestock for 28 years. Madalene and her husband, Rol, farmed for many years and sold their original farm to Richland County and that is where the UW-Richland is currently located. The couple bought a farm in Ash Creek and later moved to the city of Richland Center in 1979. Madalene retired from Equity and enjoyed doing many different volunteer jobs such as working for the Hospital Auxiliary, working at the Thrift Shop, and helping with Walk for GRACE.
Madalene is survived by her son, Lonnie (Dianna Steiner) McCauley of North Port, Fla.; three grandchildren, Aaron (Molly) McCauley of Eagan, Minn., Seth (Erin Marie) McCauley of Stillwater, Minn., and Michelle Bristol of Richland Center, Wis.; seven great-grandchildren, Connor Kilkelly, Liam Kilkelly, Eloise McCauley, Smith McCauley, Teagan McCauley, Ashlan McCauley and Cody LeVake; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Madalene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roland; sister, Freda Jones; and brothers, Lester Keller, Theron Keller and Virgil Keller.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL in Richland Center at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m.
The family requests memorials in Madalene's name be directed to Schmitt Woodland Hills or the Peace United Methodist Church. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Schmitt Woodland Hills for the wonderful care they provided during the last few years while Madalene resided at Schmitt.
The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service of Richland Center is assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolences can be made at prattfuneralservice.com.