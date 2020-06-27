McCauley, Birney Jay "Butch"

MIDDLETON - Birney Jay "Butch" McCauley, age 69, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, after a 13-month battle with glioblastoma. He was born on May 4, 1951, in Dennison, Ohio, the son of Birney and Betty (Devore) McCauley.

Butch is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Matt (Megan Evans) McCauley, Leah (John) Jarzombek and Claire McCauley; granddaughter, Evan Ashley McCauley; and his favorite dog, Rylee.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. A private party celebrating his life will be held at a later date.

