McCauley, Birney Jay "Butch"

MIDDLETON - Birney Jay "Butch" McCauley, age 69, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, after a 13-month battle with glioblastoma. He was born on May 4, 1951, in Dennison, Ohio, the son of Birney and Betty (Devore) McCauley.
Butch is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Matt (Megan Evans) McCauley, Leah (John) Jarzombek and Claire McCauley; granddaughter, Evan Ashley McCauley; and his favorite dog, Rylee.
