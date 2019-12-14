McCaughey, Vera L. (Syse)

OREGON - Vera L. (Syse) McCaughey, age 87, of Oregon, passed away on Wed., Dec. 4, 2019, at BeeHive Homes. She was born on Dec. 11, 1931, in Mount Horeb, Wis., the daughter of Sanford and Ruth (Jordee) Syse.

Vera graduated from Blanchardville High School, in 1949. She married Jack McCaughey on June 9, 1956, in Blanchardville.

Vera owned and operated Camper Corral in Oregon, for over 32 years, with her husband and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, in Oregon. Vera loved traveling and camping and was always on the go. She enjoyed exercising and going to the senior center.

Vera was a loving mother and is survived by her two daughters, Kelly (Randy) Rygh and Kara (Joseph) Laeser. She was preceded in death by husband, Jack McCaughey; parents; two sisters, Joanne (Ted) O'Neill and Shirley Syse; and three brothers, Lavonne Syse, Roland (Pauline) Syse and Sammy Syse.