McCarty, Diane Joy (Refvik)

As a single career girl, Diane was also fiercely independent and enjoyed the life of what she described as a "bachelorette" in the turbulent, late 1960s Madison. But in February 1972, after a Saturday night out on her own because of a cancelled date, she had a chance meeting at the old downtown Madison "Bachelors' III" nightclub with Mike McCarty. Falling headlong in love, and after a whirlwind and adventure-filled courtship, Diane and Mike eloped to Rockton, Ill. for a small chapel weekend wedding on Oct. 26, 1973. When they called to announce the good news, both of their families were joyous. It was truly a marriage made in heaven, beginning a lifetime of committed love and happiness.

Diane loved the hard work of her career, gourmet cooking, gatherings and parties of family and friends, and just sharing life and work with Michael. Diane loved and pampered her pets. She was a lifelong Packers and Badgers fan, owning season tickets to UW men's basketball for 53 years. She lived her life with enthusiasm and compassion for people and animals.

