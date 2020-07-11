McCarthy, Thomas Michael, M.D.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Thomas Michael McCarthy, M.D., age 85, passed away at home surrounded by his family on July 7, 2020. He was born on Sept. 4, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Michael and Catherine (Lyons) McCarthy.

Thomas married Jeri M. McCarthy (Durand) on Aug. 8, 1959, the same year he received his medical degree from Marquette University School of Medicine. He served in the U.S. Air Force during which time he completed his residency in Internal Medicine and training in pulmonology. He was assigned to the Wright Patterson Air Force Hospital as chief of Internal Medicine and the Pulmonary Function Laboratory. Thomas served in the active reserves with the 44th General Hospital unit and was active duty in Desert Storm. He retired as Colonel of the U.S. Army Medical Corp.

In 1968, Thomas began private practice at the Quisling Clinic in Madison, as well as establishing the Pulmonary Function Lab at Madison General Hospital. In 1978, Thomas joined the UW Hospital and Clinics and retired as Professor Emeritus in 2007.

His pastime enjoyment was mentoring medical residents and students. Tom was an avid reader and was never without his transistor radio and mug of coffee.