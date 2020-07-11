McCarthy, Thomas Michael, M.D.

MADISON — Thomas Michael McCarthy, M.D., age 85, passed away at home surrounded by his family on July 7, 2020. He was born on Sept. 4, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Michael and Catherine (Lyons) McCarthy.
Thomas married Jeri M. McCarthy (Durand) on Aug. 8, 1959, the same year he received his medical degree from Marquette University School of Medicine. He served in the U.S. Air Force during which time he completed his residency in Internal Medicine and training in pulmonology. He was assigned to the Wright Patterson Air Force Hospital as chief of Internal Medicine and the Pulmonary Function Laboratory. Thomas served in the active reserves with the 44th General Hospital unit and was active duty in Desert Storm. He retired as Colonel of the U.S. Army Medical Corp.
In 1968, Thomas began private practice at the Quisling Clinic in Madison, as well as establishing the Pulmonary Function Lab at Madison General Hospital. In 1978, Thomas joined the UW Hospital and Clinics and retired as Professor Emeritus in 2007.
His pastime enjoyment was mentoring medical residents and students. Tom was an avid reader and was never without his transistor radio and mug of coffee.
Tom is survived by his wife Jeri; children: Christa, Kelly and David (Patti); grandchildren: Bradly (Joanne), Shelly, Jacob, Zachary, Connor and Cara; great-grandchildren: Hailey and Maggie; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Norm, Bob, Don and George.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 2121 Rowley Ave., Madison, Wis., on Monday, July 13, 2020. The family will greet friends at 10 a.m. until the time of mass. A burial will immediately follow with Military Honors at Resurrection Cemetery, 2705 Regent Street in Madison.
In lieu of gifts/flowers, please send donations to Blessed Sacrament church or Agrace Hospice.
A special thanks to Agrace Hospice and Age in Place aides whose compassion and care was appreciated beyond words. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
(608) 238-3434
