McCarthy, Helenanne

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. / TUCSON, Ariz. - Helenanne McCarthy, a beautiful person and eternal optimist, died peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020, surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer. She was 78.

Helenanne was born in St. Paul, Minn. on March 16, 1942, to Vaughn J. McCarthy and Loretta L. (McAndrews) McCarthy. She graduated from Our Lady of Peace (OLP) High School in St. Paul, Minn. and attended Marquette University for two years and graduated from the College of St. Catherine's in St. Paul, Minn

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Helenanne was an amazing mother, woman and friend. She was a “live your life” extraordinaire. While raising a family of five in Columbus, Wis., she was an entrepreneur, student of Law, book reader, writer and collector. She was able to contribute to any conversation due to her knowledge and life experiences. To mention a few of her accomplishments, she earned the real estate designation of Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM), she attended the College of Law of England and Wales and was a member of Gray's Inn of Court in London, she was a short film director (attending the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France for many years) and a children's book author.