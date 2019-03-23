MADISON - Catherine A. (Chamberlain) McCarthy, age 94, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born on Sept. 28, 1924, in Caruthersville, Mo., the daughter of Mary Hazel (Greenwell) and Clyde W. Chamberlain. Catherine moved to Madison in 1926. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1942. Catherine married Lawrence P. McCarthy on Sept. 9, 1943, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison.
After retiring in 1980, she and Lawrence moved to Harrisville, Wis., and there she was a member of HCE and Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Family was everything to Catherine. She was the delight, and was delighted in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our mom will be missed by her family. She made the world a better place.
Catherine is survived by her children, Vicky (Dennis) Zimmerman, Larry (Valerie) McCarthy, Cathy (Bill) Sayles and Debby (Mike) Shaw; grandchildren, Heather (Dan), Adam (Amy), Michelle (Tom), Patrick M., Ryan (Alison), Bryn (Nigel), Patrick S., Kelly and Katie (Charlie); great-grandchildren, Amber (David), Peter, Emma, Tommy, Josiah, Ada Mae, Braxton, Deven and Jordyn; Lawrence's siblings, Helen and Kay (Carl); and sister-in-law, Joanne. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Lawrence; siblings, Patricia, Joyce, Clyde "Bud" (Virginia), Harry (Kay), Margaret and Mary (Steve); and Lawrence's siblings, Margaret (Harold), Jim (Elizabeth), Tom, Sally (Bea) and Maddy (John).
A visitation will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held following the visitation at 11 a.m., with Father Allam presiding. A luncheon will follow the Mass at the church. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.
