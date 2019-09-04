MADISON - Steven Charles McCann passed away surrounded by family on Aug. 31, 2019 following a heart attack. He was born on June 29, 1947 to Sydney and Bernice McCann in Madison, Wis.
He met the love of his life, Cindy, in high school and they were united in marriage on June 14, 1969. They spent the next 50 years doing what they loved; going for long car rides
to wherever their fancy took them. They also enjoyed camping, fishing, shooting and spending time with friends and family. They were very active in the Boy Scouts during
and long after Josh was out. Family was very important to Steve. He loved watching his great-grandkids play.
Steven is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cindy McCann; children, Jessie (Randy) Schnurbusch, Josh and Jennifer (Ron) Stafford; grandkids, Rachel Schnurbusch, Amanda (Steve) Ackerson and Joe (Jessie) Stafford; great-grandkids, Claire, Paige, Isaac, Ethan and Abby (AKA Gorge); and brother, Terry (Jann) McCann.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sydney and Bernice McCann.
A celebration of life will be held for Steven. Please contact the family directly for more information
