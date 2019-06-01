MADISON / MCFARLAND - Richard "Mac" McCann, age 87, passed away on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019, with his family by his side at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Richard "Mac" was born in Madison on July 9, 1931, to parents James McCann and Eunice (Houff) Miller. He was a 1949 graduate of Central High School.
He married Anne M. Lemberger on March 6, 1954. Together, they raised six children and enjoyed 65 years of marriage. Mac was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a longtime firefighter for the Madison Fire Department, retiring after 29 years as a first responder. Previous to firefighting, he worked as a steward for an airline at Truax Field; trimmed trees for Urso Bros Trim Service; and owned Northland Tree Service, as well as Madison Metal Products. Mac enjoyed golfing, welding, creating poetry and traveling to Arizona and Ireland.
He was proud to be a charter member of the "F" Troop, which originated in 1966, consisting of an assortment of misfits and malcontents who formed the old split shifts at Station No. 1 Fire House, whose peculiar characteristics set them above and beyond ordinary men. Along with friends and fellow veterans, fondly known as the "Three Amigos," Mac, Marvin and Moe took an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., where they were honored for their sacrifices and achievements during the Korean War. Mac will be remembered with integrity and dignity, as strong willed, yet silly with his grandchildren, a friend to all and a strong presence in his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Anne; children, Scott (Bonnie), Sandie (Sonny) Rossing, Kelly (Joanne), Colleen (Patrick) Janssen, Karyn (Rob) and Cathi McCann; grandchildren, Sarah, Crystal, John, Ryan, Kelsey, Kayla, Megan and Nicki (Tommy); great-grandchild, McKenna Jo; and sisters, Nancy Cornwall and Joyce Kensinger. Mac was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dave McCann and Dan Miller; and grandson, Marty McCann.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, with the Rev. Father Chad Droessler presiding. Burial and Full Military Honors will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will take place one hour prior to Mass at church on Tuesday, and on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of St. Mary's Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for all their loving attention and comfort. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.