Try 1 month for 99¢

MILWAUKEE - William "Bill" McCabe was born on March 28, 1965, to Lefty and Addie McCabe in Madelia, Minn. He passed away on Nov. 26, 2018, leaving behind his two children, Delaney and Dylan, as well as eight siblings, Barb Grefe, Steve (Irene) McCabe, Mike (Terese) McCabe, Lynn (Calvin) Steele, Terry (Judy) McCabe, Lee (Mary) McCabe, Jeanne (Jim) Nelson, and Kelly McCabe. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Jeanne McCabe.

A memorial Mass will be held in Madelia in July 2019. A memorial fund has been established at Asbury Church, William McCabe, 6101 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: McCabe, William "Bill"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.