MILWAUKEE - William "Bill" McCabe was born on March 28, 1965, to Lefty and Addie McCabe in Madelia, Minn. He passed away on Nov. 26, 2018, leaving behind his two children, Delaney and Dylan, as well as eight siblings, Barb Grefe, Steve (Irene) McCabe, Mike (Terese) McCabe, Lynn (Calvin) Steele, Terry (Judy) McCabe, Lee (Mary) McCabe, Jeanne (Jim) Nelson, and Kelly McCabe. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Jeanne McCabe.
A memorial Mass will be held in Madelia in July 2019. A memorial fund has been established at Asbury Church, William McCabe, 6101 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705.