MIDDLETON—Robert T. McArthur passed away on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. He was born Feb. 21, 1940, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Robert M and Ruth M. (Deppe) McArthur. He attended Glenville School in Greenfield Township and Baraboo High School. Robert graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Agriculture majoring in Agricultural Engineering. Shortly after graduation, he went to work for Strand Associates, a consulting firm in Madison. He proudly worked for this company for 34 years retiring in 1999 and then continued to work for them on a part time basis for a while. Robert enjoyed his work and the people he worked with, woodworking, and working around his house and on his land.
He had been a member of the Wisconsin Air National Guard and the First Presbyterian Church at Baraboo. He loved his Airedale dogs, Jenny, Molly, Cassie, Maggie, Teddy, Harry and Dee Dee, and they were a big part of his life.
Robert is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth Hewitt of Madison and Mary Lent of Black River Falls; a special friend, Beverly Klingbeil of Waunakee; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials can be given to the charity of one’s choice or the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
