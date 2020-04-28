McArdle, Barbara J.

Barbara graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1950. She married William J. McArdle on March 4, 1954. Together they had five children. Barbara lost her beloved husband when she was just 31. Barbara was an incredibly strong, independent woman. With five, somewhat unruly kids age nine and under to care for, she decided to go to college when her youngest child started kindergarten. Barbara was the proud recipient of a William T. Evjue Foundation Scholarship. Her heart was in Political Science, but with a family to feed, she chose to become a Business Education teacher. Barbara graduated with honors from UW Whitewater in 1971 and returned to Shullsburg shortly after to teach at the high school. She went on to get her Master's Degree in education at UW-Madison. Barbara was a great teacher and made a lasting impact on many students’ lives. She retired from teaching in 1991 and shortly thereafter moved to Madison. After retirement, she volunteered at Meriter Hospital for 15 years. Barbara loved to travel and was proud to reach her goal of traveling to all seven continents. She had a strength and determination to not only provide for her children, but to set a positive example for them. Mom, we respect you, admire you, and love you. We hope you are finally at peace and happily reunited with Dad!