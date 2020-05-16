McAnelly, Joyce G.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

NORTH HALEDON, N.J. - Joyce G. (nee Graber) McAnelly, age 90, of North Haledon, N.J., died April 25, 2020. Joyce had lived in Iowa, Raleigh, N.C., Madison, Wis., Park Forest, Ill., and Wayne, N.J. Born in La Mars and raised in Des Moines, Iowa, she worked in the corn fields pollinating corn as a teenager. She graduated in 1947 from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Iowa State. Joyce worked for the Durham Life Insurance Company in North Carolina and in the Home Economics Department at the University of Wisconsin while helping her husband through graduate schools. Her most rewarding job was one as a full-time mom.