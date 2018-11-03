SPARTA - Evelyn Wilhelmina Kretzschmar McAlpine peacefully passed away on Nov. 1, 2018, in her beloved Wisconsin at age 103. A native of New Lisbon, she was educated at La Crosse State Teachers College and Washington University. During her long life, she lived, loved and laughed. She also mourned her devoted husband, James McAlpine, who sadly passed away in 1973.
Evelyn is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren: daughter, Mary Jo (Pete) Ubriaco, son, Mike (Bunny) McAlpine, Sara Verrone, James and Katy McAlpine, Jamil and DeeAnne Muhaisen, Robyn McAlpine, Alex, Matthew, Daniel, Lily, Annie, Joey, Mikah, Sam and last, but not least, Ava. She also leaves behind her dear sister, June Huffman, 100; and her nephew, Richard Huffman of Fond du Lac.
Evelyn outlived two lifelong friends, Margaret Patchett and Patricia Peterson, and will be missed now by her friend, Karen Hauschild. She will be fondly remembered by the then, elementary school children whom she taught for over 41 years in Adams-Friendship, New Richmond, Monroe, Bremerton, Wash., Excelsior, Minn., and Columbus.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at SHRINER-HAGER-GOHLKE FUNERAL HOME, 1455 Mansion Drive, Monroe. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Monroe. Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday at the funeral home. The family invites memorials to be donated to the charity of your choice.
The Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home, Monroe and Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.