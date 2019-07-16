COLUMBUS—Joseph H. Mayr Sr. age 92, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena. He was born on March 24, 1927 to Julius and Katherine (Schnell) Mayr in Marathon County. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1946 to 1949. Joe was married to Dolores “Lorry” Laughlin on July 17, 1949 in Pass Christian, Mississippi and had five children. He had many jobs over the years and some included driving milk truck, working for the UW dairy farm in Arlington, and ABS Global in Deforest. Joe also worked for Goodyear for eleven years and was a founder and president of its local union. He also worked for the United States Post Office for 17 years. Joe owned and operated the Rainbow Inn in Otsego for many years. He could hardly sit still and had to keep busy. Joe was a member of the American Legion Post 208 in Rio, the Columbus Lions Club and was a volunteer at the Mackenzie Center making maple syrup and other tasks. As a favorite pastime, Joe loved reading and playing Euchre. Survivors include his five children, James (Angie) Mayr of Dundas Minn., Joanne (Elmer) Hanson of Poynette, Joe (Amy) Jr. Mayr of Columbus, David Mayr of Beaver Dam and Dianne Mayr of Baraboo; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; his longtime significant other Sharon Breyer of Columbus; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Lorry in 2018. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at ST. COLUMBKILLE CATHOLIC CEMETERY, Town of Elba, with military honors. Rev Mike Erwin will officiate. Memorials may be directed to the Columbus Public Library or the Columbus Lions Club. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus 920-623-5850