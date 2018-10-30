MADISON—Mary Kelly Mayhew, age 44, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. She was born on Oct. 16, 1974, in Flint, Mich., the daughter of Timothy and Germaine (Everett) Mayhew. Kelly graduated from Kewaunee High School with the class of 1992.
She was a friend to all and would help those in need. Kelly enjoyed reading, was a talented artist, sketch artist, and enjoyed crafts. She just recently learned how to knit and was enjoying this new skill. Above all, Kelly truly loved her children and loved spending time with them.
She is survived by her father, Tim; sons, Gabriel Matthew Mayhew and Raphael Alan Mayhew; niece, Michaela Everett Mayhew; sister, Cassandra Mayhew; and significant other, Bryan Chamberlain. Kelly was preceded in death by her mother, Germaine; and two brothers, Timothy and Matthew Mayhew.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420