JANESVILLE—John F. Mayfield, age 75, of Janesville died on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, after a very courageous battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. He was born in Dubuque, Iowa on Nov. 26, 1942, the son of the late Francis G. and Murial K. (Wolfe) Mayfield. John graduated from Lodi High School in 1960. On July 4, 1964, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lodi, he married Judith M. Olson and together they had two daughters.
John had a very distinguished Military career with the U.S. Air Force. He initially joined on Nov. 8, 1960, until he was honorably discharged in 1965. He later joined the U.S. Air Force Reserves serving for a total of 20 years. He served with the 440th Tactical Unit at General Mitchell Field in Milwaukee, retiring on April 6, 1996. He has continually remained in contact with his comrades and he has been active with the Air Force Sergeants Association. John retired from Beloit Corporation where he worked for 20 years. John and his wife also owned Rock Valley Drivers School, teaching many children how to drive over the years. John was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of over 54 years, Judith; and his two daughters, Stacy (Bob) Severson and Kerri (Olegario) Vazquez, both of Beloit; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by two brothers, Jim (Carol) Mayfield of De Forest, and J. Steven (Susie) Mayfield of Oro Valley, Ariz.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marilyn (Bob) Hoesly of Monroe, Linda (Gene) Keiler of Cuba City, and Donna Sersch of Barneveld; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother David.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at WHITCOMB—LYNCH FUNERAL HOME with Father Tim Renz officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Union Cemetery in South Wayne, Wis.
Memorials would be greatly appreciated if they were made in John’s name to Vets Roll or the American Cancer Society.
Whitcomb—Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, Wis. (608) 752-2444